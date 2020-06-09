Anushka Sharma Calls Killing of Jackal with Meat Bomb 'Appalling'

Anushka Sharma has reacted to the news of killing a jackal in Tamil Nadu's Trichy by feeding it a bomb covered with meat. The actress feels the incident is "appalling" and demands stricter laws for animal cruelty.
"What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty," wrote the actress on Instagram Story, reacting to the news.
The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gypsies for killing the jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite.
Anushka was among many Bollywood celebrities who recently denounced the murder a pregnant elephant in Kerala, which was fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. This brutal incident was followed by one in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where a person tried to kill a pregnant cow by feeding it explosive mixed with food.
Anushka had taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post related to the incident. She shared a cartoon depiction of the elephant and her baby eating the bomb-stuffed pineapple.
Take a look below:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @tedthestoner . We all would urge @cmokerala to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice for this heinous crime. • A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. This elephant was going to give birth 18-20 months later. Even after the elephant was injured, she did not crush a single home or hurt a single human being. She just stood in a river because of the excruciating pain and passed away without hurting a single soul. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.
