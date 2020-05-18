Anushka Sharma Calls Virat Kohli 'A Liar' on IG Live, Nushrat Bharucha Gets Propositioned on Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke to footballer Sunil Chhetri on Instagram Live, and the footballer left no chance to grill Kohli when it came to the latter's actress wife Anushka Sharma.

During the live, Sunil asked Virat about an incident when he flew to London to be with the actress on one of her shoots but fell asleep as soon as he reached the premises. He tried to embarrass Virat by pointing out how Anushka supports the cricketer by watching all his matches, even when he's not batting.

Read: Virat Kohli Left Red-faced as Anushka Sharma Calls Him 'Jhootha' During Instagram Live, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha turned a year older on Sunday, May 17. The actress was unable to throw a party or have a grand celebration on the special occasion but she did have a small and intimate gathering at home where she cut cake with her parents and grandmother.

On the happy occasion, Nushrat also hosted a #AskNushrat session on Twitter. Many celebrities and fans shared wishes for the birthday girl but one man ended up asking Nushrat's hand in marriage.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha Wants to Build a Family, Gets Marriage Proposal from Fan

Vijay's Master is highly anticipated among fans. The movie was set to release in April but has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. The makers have also postponed the movie's trailer but Arjun Das, who plays a role in the upcoming movie, gives important updates about Master during a recent live session.

Arjun said, "I have watched the trailer 6 times. I think the trailer will release once the release date is confirmed but trust me that whenever the trailer releases, it will be worth the wait. Just wait for some more time. I am sure the producer will release the trailer whenever it is the right time. I have a very strong feeling that one dialogue by Vijay sir is going to be crazy. I can't wait for all of you to watch the trailer so let's see."

Read: Here's an Update on Vijay's 'Master' Trailer

Ranveer Singh has been self-isolating with Deepika Padukone amid the coronavirus lockdown. While he awaits a new release date for his feature film, Ranveer is making sure to keep himself fit at home and how.

Ranveer recently shared a picture from his workout session in which he flaunts his ripped physique. We must say that he is setting the bar high for fitness in his latest snap. Ranveer also showed off his quarantine hairdo recently when he interacted with his fans during a live session and in his latest picture he gives us a glimpse at his look again.

Read: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Ripped Body, See Pic

Big Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has credited her meteoric rise in Tinseltown to her debut music video Kaanta Laga remix.

In an interview to The Times of India, the actress said she was outside her college when directors of the song Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru saw her and they immediately offered her to feature in the music video.

Read: Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala Opens up About How Kaanta Laga Changed Her Life

Follow @News18Movies for more