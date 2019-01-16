LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Anushka Sharma Can't Stop Laughing at Virat Kohli in This Adorably Funny Video, Watch Here

As India won their second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Tuesday, Anushka took to Instagram to share an adorably funny video of Virat.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
As India won their second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share an adorably funny video of Virat Kohli. The actress recorded a small clip of her cricketer hubby using a puppy filter on his face. She captioned the the clip "cutie" alongside two heart eyes emojis. In the video, we see a visibly clueless Virat as Anushka can't stop laughing while recording him. Take a look:



Virat is leading team India in the on-going ODI series against Australia. A few days ago, Anushka joined him for team India's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. She also celebrated New Year's with Virat in Australia.

Anushka and Virat recently completed a year of marital bliss but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Their mushy posts have often been regarded as "relationship goals" by the millennials and the youth alike. Be it the good days or the bad ones, both have each others' backs.

Virat also praised Anushka for her performance in her last release Zero. Taking to Twitter, the cricketer lauded the work of each and every actor involved in the project, especially Anushka, who he thought was "outstanding" in the movie.

