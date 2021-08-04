Anushka Sharma Casually Poses in Hoodie; Indian Idol 12 to Conclude with 12-Hour Finale Episode

Actress and film producer Anushka Sharma is currently in London accompanying her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli during the World Test Championship (WTC). The actress has been quite active on social media during her trip, and has been sharing a lot of pictures from stunning locations around London. On Wednesday, Anushka shared a few pictures from her day out in a park and showed off her ‘casual posing’ skills.

Anushka Sharma Looks Adorable as She Casually Poses in Hoodie From Justin Bieber’s Label

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stunning actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her fashion game is always on point and she leaves her fans awestruck with each of her looks. Recently, Kareena was captured by the paparazzi on a film set, where she could be seen wearing super stylish red dress. Kareena looked out-of-this world in the outfit and soon the comment section of the post soon filled up with compliments and fire emojis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning as She Gets Clicked in a Gorgeous Red Dress

Indian Idol 12 will conclude on August 15 and the grand finale episode will go on for 12 hours (12pm-12am) on Sony TV. The channel made the announcement of ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’ with a video on its social media pages. “Iss aakhri jung mein aakhir kaun le jayega #IndianIdol ka khitaab? Dekhna mat bhooliyega #IndianIdol2020 ka 12 ghante ka mega finale, #TheGreatestGrandFinaleEver, 15th August ko dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!,” the caption read.

Indian Idol 12 to Conclude with 12-Hour Finale Episode on August 15

On Tuesday, a case was filed against rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Shalini filed a 120-page complaint against Honey Singh and also mentioned his parents and sister. In the complaint, she listed in detail the incidents since their marriage when the singer allegedly physically and mentally abused her. It also documented their relationship that started in 2001 and their marriage in 2011 after 10 years of dating.

Physical Violence, Cheating, Drug Abuse: Accusations Against Yo Yo Honey Singh by Wife Shalini Talwar

Tamil Superstar Sivakarthikeyan is a happy man, with both his personal and professional lives going equally well. Recently, on July 12, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi became proud parents to a son, their second child. Today the superstar showed the world a glimpse of his son on Instagram, where he also announced the name of the newborn.

Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan Reveals His Son’s Name on Instagram

