Anushka Sharma Celebrates 2 Years of Pari, Arjun Kapoor Wants Her to Try Scary Hairdo Again

Actor Arjun Kapoor is known for the fun banters that he engages in with his peers from Bollywood on social media. A few days ago, Katrina Kaif had tried to take a funny dig at him but ended up getting trolled by Arjun.

Katrina had posted a comment on Arjun's recent post, which read, "Hey, did you lose something". To which Arjun's sidesplitting reply said, "I lost your number!! Send here na please!"

Now, he is back to his jeer wagon, this time it's Anushka Sharma on his wit-exchange radar. Anushka posted multiple stills on Instagram to celebrate two years of her supernatural horror film, Pari. One still from a scene shows her hanging upside down over a door with long flowy hair.

Wasting no time, Arjun took to the comments section and wrote, "You should try this hairdo again."

Reminiscing her shoot days, Anushka had posted another look on Instagram along with a note of gratitude. Sharing a still from the sets, Anushka wrote, "Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique. It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope. I'm thankful to the love & appreciation that the film received (sic)."

The throwback posts shared by Anushka are receiving a lot of reaction from fans and peers. Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu posted a response in the comments section, saying, "I really liked this film and you in it (clap emoji)."

Going by the grapevine, Anushka has been roped in to play Jhulan Goswami, former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, in her biopic. The actress was last seen in Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

