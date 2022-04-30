Anushka Sharma Channels Her Love For Black Outfits In Latest Pics; Fans Wish Her ‘Happy Birthday’ in Advance

Anushka Sharma is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. An avid social media user, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress never fails to impress her fans with her stunning pictures. The actress always puts her best foot forward when it comes to her sartorial choices. Whether it be her airport look, casual outings, or special events, the actress knows how to slay it all with her on point fashion sense. Channeling her weekend mood in latest Instagram pictures, Anushka Sharma shared stunning glimpses of her posing in all black ensemble.

In the photos, we see Anushka dressed in a black crop top and loosely fitted satin pants as she strikes poses while resting on a pink couch. The diva looks ravishing as she rests on a furry comfy pillow. In the pictures, we see Anushka flaunting her shoulder-length hair. The actress also wore a tiny silver pendant on her neck. The sun-kissed pictures makes the actress’ flawless skin glow more as she takes some rest in her room. Anushka Sharma looks breathtakingly beautiful as she channels her love for black attires and we are all for it.

Taking to the captions, the actress left a black heart emoticon, and the captions speak for itself as it showcases the actress’ love for black attire.

Soon after the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they loved her pictures. Many sent in advance birthday wishes to Anushka as the actress is about the complete another circle around the sun on May 1.

While one fan wrote, “advance hbd ,” another comment read, “you are looking beautiful .”

Many social media users flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons.

Speaking about her work front, Anushka Sharma is prepping for her upcoming flick Chakda Xpress. The movie is inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy.

Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.