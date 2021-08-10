Anushka Sharma Cheers for Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif's Film Jee Le Zaraa, Says 'About Time'

As Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial brings together a rare combination of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif is a film about girls on a road trip, several other actresses from the industry cheered for this rare project. Anushka Sharma shared the announcement news on her Instagram Stories and said, “About time. This is so good." Producer Rhea Kapoor reflected the same sentiments, saying, “About time… love to see it! All the best." South star Samantha Akkineni wrote “happy tears" in the comments.

On the occasion of his cult film Dil Chahta Hai completing 20 years, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa with Bollywood‘s leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. This dream team of actors will be coming together for the first time for a project and fans could not ask for more. Farhan last directed Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka starrer Don 2 in 2011 and ever since speculations have been mounting that he will be helming the third film in the franchise. But now, Farhan is seemingly investing in a new project with a fresh cast.

Farhan said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai’ to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road," Farhan, who is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2, said.

Elated with the film announcement, Katrina, Alia and Priyanka posted photos of them together. PC wrote in her caption, “Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here