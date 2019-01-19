LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

So Proud of You My Love: Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat and Team After India Registers ODI Series Win in Australia

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are netizens favourite and their love and compassion for each other is unmissable.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
So Proud of You My Love: Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat and Team After India Registers ODI Series Win in Australia
Image courtesy: Twitter
Virat Kohli is a winner on the field and his wife Anushka Sharma is winning hearts on social media. The power couple is netizens favourite and their love and compassion for each other is unmissable. On Friday, Virat led team India registered their ODI series win over Australia and Anushka was among the first ones to give them a pat on the back.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a picture of the team congratulating them for the win. She wrote, "What an unforgettable & outstanding tour it’s been !! Happy to have witnessed the historic victories by the men HUGE congratulations And so proud of you my love @virat.kohli."



Recently, a photo of the couple twinning in Melbourne is making rounds on the Internet. In the photos, both Anushka and Virat are seen wearing grey t-shirts, black denim and white sneakers. However, even in casuals, they are looking dapper as ever.




The two has been constantly posting pictures from their trip on social media, where Anushka has joined Virat for over a month now. Earlier this week, Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures with Virat as the two took a day off for a holiday. In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying a horse ride in the yards of Melbourne. "Days like these," she captioned the photos.

Likewise, Virat shared a picture with Sanjay Bangar and Anushka. He wrote, "With some people you don't need to make an effort to connect."

View this post on Instagram

Days like these ❤️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on





On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L. Rai directorial Zero. She essayed the role of a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy, however, the actress is yet to announce her next project.

