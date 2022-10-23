Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli After Ind Beats Pak; Why DeepVeer Are Missing Diwali Parties

Anushka Sharma is celebrating Virat Kohli’s impressive performance during India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Sharing pictures of Virat from the match, Anushka said their daughter Vamika watched the actress scream and dance after India beat Pakistan. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress penned a long note dedicated her hubby Virat, as she celebrated India’s win.

While Bollywood celebrities are attending back-to-back Diwali parties in Mumbai, actor Ranveer Singh is having the time of his life in Yas Island, where he recently attended the most exciting event in mixed martial arts, UFC 280, between former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship. During the match, Ranveer bumped into Liger star Vijay Deverakonda, who was also present at the event.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was one of the many Bollywood stars who showered Virat Kohli with love after his impressive performance helped India beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The Indian cricketer made an outstanding 82-run score to help India chase the 160-run target set by Pakistan. The Manmarziyaan star, who is also Virat Kohli’s neighbour in Mumbai, took to Instagram and shared a video in which he praised the cricketer for his performance.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he was recently rushed to a hospital here after he cut a vein in his left calf. The cinema icon, who turned 80 earlier this year, shared the news on his official blog and said he had received stitches to control the bleeding.

“A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time..,” Bachchan wrote.

Bollywood couples including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa are sending the internet into a frenzy with their gorgeous appearances at 2022 Diwali parties. However, there’s one popular Bollywood couple who has been missing from all Diwali bashes. Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.If a report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Ranveer has been travelling frequently due to his work commitments, while Deepika Padukone has been resting at home for a while and only wants to focus on her work commitments.

