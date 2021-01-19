Anushka Sharma Congratulates Team India on Their Historic Win Against Australia

The Indian national cricket team registered a historic three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, Australia and the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 on Tuesday. Actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media to celebrate India' historic victory.

Sharing the team's picture on Instagram stories, she wrote, "What a win team India. What an inspirational victory for years to come."

Not only Anushka, several other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others hailed Team India's victory. They called it 'historic' and 'inspirational.'

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was the part of the first out of four tests played in Australia. He then flew back to Mumbai on paternity leave before the birth of his daughter on January 11th. In Kohli's absence Ajinkya Rahane was the captain of the team.

Australia had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. India, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in a draw in Sydney.

On Tuesday, a mammoth target of 328 on the final day of the fourth Test, at The Gabba, where Australia had not tasted defeat in last 32 years. India rode on brilliant half centuries of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara to register the historic win.