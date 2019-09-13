Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli Upon Mention of His Late Father at Delhi Event
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got emotional upon hearing an incident about the latter's late father at an event in Delhi.
Image of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, courtesy of Instagram
Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli as the duo attended a ceremony in New Delhi which was organised in the memory of late politician and BJP leader Arun Jaitley. At the event, when the sepaker recalled an incident concerning Jaitley and Kohli's late father, the cricketer and his wife could not help but shed a tear as they got emotional hearing the anecdote from Virat's younger days.
Virat, who tried to hold back his tears, was consoled by Anushka, as she held his hand firmly and kissed him for comfort and strength.
During the event, DDCA president Rajat Sharma recalled an incident wherein Jaitley had visited Virat's home in Delhi, after his father's demise. At the time, Virat was in the under-19 team. Virat had a match to play and Sharma shared how he continued with the match despite his father's demise.
Looking at that, Jaitley had praised the cricketer and predicted that he would go on to become a big name and that there would be no one bigger than him in the history of Delhi cricket, reported timesnownews.com.
The mention of Virat's father made both Anushka and Virat emotional, who tried and held back their tears.
Check out the mushy video of the couple here:
A sweet, genius and beautiful moment this. #Virushka. pic.twitter.com/WRwno6pHUI— Anushka Sharma Club. ™ (@ClubAnushka) September 12, 2019
The event where this went down was organised for renaming the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi after former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was also the president of the District Cricket Association (DDCA) as well as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Deepika Padukone Has a Difficult Time Wading Through Fans at Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch Video
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG