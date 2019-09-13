Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli Upon Mention of His Late Father at Delhi Event

Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli as the duo attended a ceremony in New Delhi which was organised in the memory of late politician and BJP leader Arun Jaitley. At the event, when the sepaker recalled an incident concerning Jaitley and Kohli's late father, the cricketer and his wife could not help but shed a tear as they got emotional hearing the anecdote from Virat's younger days.

Virat, who tried to hold back his tears, was consoled by Anushka, as she held his hand firmly and kissed him for comfort and strength.

During the event, DDCA president Rajat Sharma recalled an incident wherein Jaitley had visited Virat's home in Delhi, after his father's demise. At the time, Virat was in the under-19 team. Virat had a match to play and Sharma shared how he continued with the match despite his father's demise.

Looking at that, Jaitley had praised the cricketer and predicted that he would go on to become a big name and that there would be no one bigger than him in the history of Delhi cricket, reported timesnownews.com.

The mention of Virat's father made both Anushka and Virat emotional, who tried and held back their tears.

Check out the mushy video of the couple here:

The event where this went down was organised for renaming the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi after former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was also the president of the District Cricket Association (DDCA) as well as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

