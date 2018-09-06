English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Continues to Promote Sui Dhaga Despite Suffering From Bulging Disc
Despite her ill health conditions, Anushka Sharma is completely dedicated to promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga: Made in India.
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma attend the trailer launch of their Bollywood film 'Sui Dhaga' in Mumbai on August 13, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Anushka Sharma is the perfect example of how to balance personal and professional life. The actress who is busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga, somehow manages to make time for Virat Kohli who also has an extremely hectic schedule given his professional commitments. And now, it seems like the frequent travelling is taking a toll on her health.
According to reports, the Phillauri actor is suffering from a bulging disc and has been advised rest by her doctors. But, despite being in acute pain, Anushka has refused to pull out from Sui Dhaga promotions.
In fact, despite her health conditions, Anushka is completely dedicated to promoting her upcoming film opposite Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, her team is making sure that she doesn't stress herself too much.
As per reports in Pinkvilla, Anushka has developed a bulging disc issue and she undergoing intensive physiotherapy sessions.
On one hand, while Sui Dhaaga will hit the screens on September 28, the actress also has Zero in her kitty alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
