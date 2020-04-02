Anushka Sharma Cooks Traditional Ramnavami Lunch, See Pic

Making the most of her quarantine, Bollywood actress Anushka celebrated Ramnavami by cooking a traditional lunch on the occasion. On Thursday, the actress cooked halwa, puri and chane and shared the picture of the platter on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the pic, she also wished her fans a happy Ramnavmi. Take a look:

Anushka has been sharing love-filled pictures with her Instagram family almost on a daily basis. Recently, she posted a pic with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and their pooch.

In the caption, she wrote that she has had time for some reflection in life during the nationwide lockdown, and says that she has realised just having food, water, a roof over her head and the good health of her family are most important.

Also, Anushka and the Indian cricket team captain have extended a donation to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight Coronavirus.

Anushka’s Twitter thread reads, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”.

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

