Anushka Sharma Documents Her Makeup Room In Paris, Posts Video Of Her Hair Being Done; Watch

Anushka Sharma hit the headlines when she announced her return, after a hiatus of almost 4 years, with sports-biopic Chakda ‘Xpress. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has kept her fans on their toes, as they have been waiting for the actress’ return on the screen after PK. Currently, Anushka is in Paris along with hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The trio jetted off to the exotic location after the actress wrapped up the schedule here in India. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans to intriguing glimpses of her personal and professional lives. On Thursday, the actress shared pictures and videos from her makeup room and gave a glimpse of her makeup being done.

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of her from her makeup room. The clip sees Anushka seated in front of the mirror and she can be seen shooting the video from her mobile camera. The Sultan actress can be seen wearing a black tee as her hair is being done by one of her team members. She then gives a glimpse of the perfect rainy view outside her room too as soothing music plays in the background.

Check the glimpses here:

Anushka Sharma will be gracing the silver screens after a sabbatical of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

This would be the first time when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. While making an announcement about the project on her Instagram handle back in June, the actress wrote, ” Back to where I belong” She has also shared two pictures from the set of the movie.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.