Anushka Sharma Drops Stunning Black-and-white Pic, Check Out Virat Kohli's Reaction

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Dubai with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has dropped a stunning black-and-white picture on Instagram. The actor is seen looking at the camera as her hair flows in the wind. The actor put just black and white hearts in the caption. She has a slight smile on her face as she looks into the camera while her hair falls on her face.

The post received more than 15 lakh ‘likes’ in just 10 hours, including one from husband Virat.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. The two are currently in Dubai, where Virat is leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. Anushka took a break from acting after the release of Zero, which seen her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Zero also starred Katrina Kaif. Post Zero release, Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which recently produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok.

In a recent interview, Virat credited Anushka for changing him into a better person.

“I give her full credit for making me see a different side altogether. I’m so grateful that she is my life partner because you learn from each other. I was a very closed person before, wasn’t very practical. When you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook to things, you invariably are challenged to see another point of view," Virat told Mayank Agarwal.