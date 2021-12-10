Anushka Sharma Elated as She Receives Gifts from Sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of a gift she received from husband Virat Kohli’s elder sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. The actress posted a photo of a pair of earrings given by her sister-in-law on Instagram Stories. The picture revealed a stunning pair of traditional statement earrings in green and white colour. Sharing the post in excitement on the platform, she wrote, “These are beautiful Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. Wishing you the bestest for Abane House of Artistry.” Anushka wished her luck for her newly launched jewellery business, which has been cofounded by Bhawna.

Bhawna has grabbed headlines in the past for voicing support for her brother and sister-in-law. A few months ago, the jewellery entrepreneur conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, and issued a clarification on social media. A user of the platform had asked Bhawna if she had met Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika she replied, “Yes we have and she’s an angel."

Her comment on Vamika’s appearance went viral as she reiterated the couple’s appeal for privacy for their child. Bhawna wrote, “Guys, Virat and Anushka have already requested the media to refrain from Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggests that I have revealed how she looks.” She added that she respects the couple’s decision and would not herself do anything otherwise.

On another occasion, Bhawna leaped to her brother’s defense. Kohli’s elder sister expressed her regard and appreciation for the Indian cricketer following his decision to quit T20I captaincy. Kohli announced that following the completion of the men’s ICC T20 World Cup, he will step down as India’s T20 captain. The announcement was received by fans worldwide with mixed responses.

Bhawna was all praises for Kohli’s decision as she wrote on Instagram, “Sportsmanship is not just putting your passion and hard work, but also the wisdom to make the right decisions. Respect your insightfulness. God bless.”

