Anushka Sharma Embraces Her Goofy Side With Her 'Cute Boy' Virat Kohli, Talks of Starting a Band

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The actress never shies away from social media PDA with her cricketer-husband and often leaves her fans and followers amazed with her witty captions and comments. On Thursday, the Chakda Xpress actress took to her Instagram handle to drop photos with Virat where the two can be seen twinning in a white t-shirt and blue jacket. She kept her hair open and completed her looks with minimal makeup. Anushka struck a goofy pose with her ‘cute boy’ Virat.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy❤️”

The celebrity couple returned to Mumbai earlier this week after their exciting vacation in Europe. On early Tuesday, the power couple caught the attention of paps as they arrived at the Mumbai Airport. The duo might have been in a rush to reach home but they took a brief moment to interact with the media and strike a few poses for the camera together.

In a viral video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen standing nearby their luxurious car as they decide to pose for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, recent reports state that Anushka Sharma will be heading to Leeds for an intensive training session for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress plays the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic. Anushka kicked off the shoot a few days ago. Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film in four years. This will also be her first film since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed daughter Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli in 2021.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is set to release on Feb 02, 2023.

