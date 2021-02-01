Anushka Sharma Embraces Post-pregnancy Weight Gain in This Pic with Baby Daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have introduced their baby daughter Vamika to the world in a social media post shared on Monday. Virat had earlier announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Anushka were healthy.

Sharing an adorable family picture, Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy (sic)."

Apart from perfect frame, what caught our attention was the fact that Anushka was unafraid to flaunt her post-pregnancy body weight in the candid picture as she held her daughter in her arms. Weight gain is normal in women post pregnancy and Anushka sends out the powerful message of embracing what is natural with this picture. She wears a pink hoodie and violet hue track pants in the picture with Virat and Vamika.

Meanwhile, this social media post has quickly gone viral, amassing millions of likes from fans and celebrities alike.

Earlier, Anushka had even wowed fans when she did a maternity photoshoot, baring her baby bump.

Anushka and Virat first met on a shoot and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They announced pregnancy in August last year.