Anushka Sharma Sneaks in a Quick Breakfast with Virat Kohli, Here's the Adorable Pic

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable picture with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious 👨‍👩‍👧💕 ," the actress wrote alongside the picture.

In an earlier post, the actress had shared some pictures of herself flaunting new haircut. She wrote in the caption, “When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB. And @sonamkapoor for connecting us (sic)."

Both Anushka and Virat are balancing their work and parenthood pretty well. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika earlier this year in January. Since then, Vamika has accompanied Virat for all his matches including the Indian Premier League, which was held recently and later got temporarily suspended.

On the work front, Anushka has resumed shooting work in April. The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Kaneda, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen on silver screen in the film Zero in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She produced the projects Paatal Lok and Bulbbul for OTT last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here