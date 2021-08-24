Anushka Sharma Enjoys Delicious Food With Virat Kohli in Leeds; Photos Go Viral

Actor Anushka Sharma visited a restaurant in Leeds, England with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Some pictures of the couple have surfaced online. Anushka and Virat enjoyed the delicious food at Tharavadu restaurant in Leeds, England.

For the outing, Anushka wore a white dress and carried a sling bag. Virat wore a black T-shirt with grey pants. The couple posed for pictures with the staff and other guests of the restaurant as well. Check out their photos:

Anushka Sharma has been sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram as she is making the most of her time in England with Virat and their daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been stationed in the English country for several weeks. While Virat is there for India’s ongoing cricket series with England, Anushka is simply spending some quality time with him and their daughter.

Last week, Anushka Sharma went on a lunch date with Virat Kohli after Team India beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

