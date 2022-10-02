Anushka Sharma Enjoys Fun Slide Ride at Playdate With Daughter Vamika Kohli; Watch Video

Anushka Sharma is the ever-affable diva of Bollywood who has time and again shown her acting mettle through awe-inspiring performances in films like NH 10 and Band Baaja Baraat. Not only that, her social media game is on point as she likes to share moments from her life with avid fans from time to time. Following the same trajectory, Anushka Sharma has shared one of the rare glimpses of herself enjoying at her daughter Vamika’s playdate. And what more? the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress also joined in to channel her inner child.

On Sunday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video where she can be seen running into a fun swing called ‘The Big Book’ as she slides down like a little kid with a wholesome smile on her face. The whole video followed the theme of Looney Tunes as it also accompanied its theme song. Moreover, the actress is sporting casual white t-shirts, blue denims, a denim shirt and white sneakers. Along with the fun video, Anushka humorously stated in her caption, “I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing.”

Amused with the quirky video, several celebs and fans quipped in with interesting comments. Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Cuteeee”. On the other hand, one of the fans reacted with the famed Heropanti dialogue, “Choti Bachchi Ho Kya?”. Another fan wrote, “Hahahaha. So cute. These are the best!” Someone also said, “You are such a candy..cutie pie(sic)”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress will be gracing the silver screens after a break of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India.This would be the first time when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

