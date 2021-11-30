Anushka Sharma Enjoys Tea Party With Athiya Shetty And Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika in Viral Pics

Anushka Sharma shared throwback pictures of a tea party she attended a couple of weeks ago. The Bollywood actress, on Monday, reshared a three-week-old Instagram post on her Stories which had a bunch of pictures featuring her with fellow actor Athiya Shetty, Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh, Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha, Deepak Chahar’s fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj, and others at the gathering.

The post was originally shared by Jaya on her Instagram account. In the post, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and others were seated on the ground while a spread of snacks was placed beside them on tables. Jaya shared the picture with the caption, “An evening well spent #teaparty." Anushka reposted the photos on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Throwback” along with a red heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma recently returned to Mumbai with husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. They were accompanying Virat in Dubai for T20 World Cup. Anushka had also celebrated Virat’s birthday in the UAE. The actress often accompanies Virat to his cricket tours.

Anushka also resumed work recently after giving birth to Vamika in February. A few weeks ago, she shared photos from her first professional photoshoot after her daughter’s birth. She shared several photos in different outfits. In one of them, she is seen dressed in a black leather shirt, and in another pic, she stuns in a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers.

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

