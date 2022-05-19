Anushka Sharma Exudes Boss Babe Vibes in Stylish Pantsuits, Fans Can't Get Enough of Her

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma never fails to turn heads with her impeccable style sense and cuteness. In a reel uploaded by her on Instagram, we see a montage of photos from her photoshoots where she is slaying in chic and stylish pantsuits. The video begins with Anushka lowering down her mask to give an adorable smile to the camera and then it cuts to sho several stills from her photoshoots. Most of them feature her wearing gorgeous suits and posing as the perfect boss babe. She did not caption the video but left one emoji and used a Katy Perry song with it.

And needless to say, fans were impressed with her looks and took to the comment section to compliment her. One fan wrote, “Anushka beautiful sharma❤️” while another said, “1st love ❤️”

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of the Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. This film will mark her comeback after her 2018 film Zero and also after the birth of her daughter Vamika. In a recent interview, the actress said that she is taking help from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli for her film. She added that since Virat is not a bowler, she turns to her bowling coach for help. Anushka also revealed that she records her training videos and shares them with Virat to get his opinion.

“Yes, we definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she told Harper’s Bazaar, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking with the magazine, Anushka had revealed that Chakda Xpress was delayed due to the pandemic and her pregnancy.

