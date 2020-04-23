Anushka Sharma Fails to Guess 'Stranger Things' from Gibberish, Virat Kohli Helps her Out

The gibberish filter on Instagram has gotten quite popular, with users trying to guess the correct phrase from a bunch of meaningless words. Anushka Sharma tried to play the guessing game too, but didn't seem to have a lot of luck.

The actress shared a hilarious video on Instagram of herself struggling with the filter. She gets the cue, 'stir range earth inks' and tries to say it out loud multiple times, never quite getting it right.

She finally says 'strange things', but it was her cricketer husband Virat Kohli who tells her the right answer, 'Stranger Things'. Virat cannot be seen in the video, but is heard saying the words off camera. Disappointed about not getting the right answer, Anushka called herself 'bewakoof ladki' in the Instagram story.

The couple talked about their life in lockdown in a recent online session. Anushka said, "We, honestly, are not doing anything different from what we normally do. I think Virat and me are people who don’t believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that."

Anushka has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series, to be bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company. The yet-to-be-titled web series stars Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee and Neeraj Kabi among others. It is helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma.

