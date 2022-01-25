Anushka Fans Slams Shoaib Akhtar for Saying Kohli 'Shouldn't Have Married': 'Dhoni Won Post Marriage'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s fans have come down heavily on former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar after he implied that Virat Kohli’s marriage to the actress had affected the Indian batsman’s cricket career.

“If I was in India and was a fast-bowler, I would not have married. I would have focused on my cricket, this is my thinking. It was Kohli’s personal decision. If you asked me, I would have focused on my cricket," Akhtar told ANI. Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader. A few days ago, he also stepped down as India’s Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

Soon after Akhtar’s comments went viral on social media, Anushka’s fans came out in her support and slammed the former Pakistani cricketer for dragging Kohli’s family into the debate. “Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on the personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about the sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan,” wrote a fan in a tweet.

Oye @shoaib100mph while you were poking your nose in Virat and Anushka marriage, your Prime Minister actually called your entire population "Ghatiya Log" Hahahaha hahaha hahaha pic.twitter.com/gatNSDclxK — ️‍♂️ (@seriousfunnyguy) January 23, 2022

Another recalled how former Indian skippers like Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have witnessed some of their best cricketing years after their marriage. The user tweeted, “Mein batata hu (Let me tell you). After marriage Kapil won WC 83. After marriage, Dhoni won WC 11…" (sic)

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in January 2021.

