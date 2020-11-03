Anushka Sharma Fans Ward Off Trolls After RCB Loses IPL Match Against DC

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli, was spotted cheering on the stands as RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) played against DC (Delhi Capitals) on Monday. As RCB lost the match, fans of the actress got protective about her, and warned against any trolling on Twitter.

"NO NEGATIVITY AROUND HER TODAY PLEASE NO MATTER WHAT," wrote one fan, sharing an image of the Pari actress wearing a white dress. Another user wrote, "Now please don't say because #AnushkaSharma is pregnant so #ViratKohli is not playing well due to tensions and responsibilities of her pregnancy... Hope you don't reach that level of #andhbhakthi."

NO NEGATIVITY AROUND HER TODAY PLEASE NO MATTER WHAT[ #AnushkaSharma ] pic.twitter.com/LJ2INZf8ao — Sarah (@OneNOnlyyy) November 2, 2020

Now please don't say because #AnushkaSharma is pregnant so #ViratKohli is not playing well due to tensions and responsibilities of her pregnancy... Hope you don't reach that level of #andhbhakthi — ASB (@imArunSB) November 2, 2020

protect anushka sharma at any cost pic.twitter.com/S93XP3ll8s — kiara (@aliaaakapoor) November 2, 2020

On Monday, Anushka was at the stands with Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancé Dhanashree Verma to support RCB. Following social distancing norms in the stadium, the two were seen sitting together during the match.

Anushka, who is expected to give birth in January next year, looked radiant in a pretty white dress as the actress flaunted her growing baby belly. Dhanshree, on the other hand, opted for a printed dress. Photos of both Anushka and Dhanashree enjoying the match swent viral on social media.

