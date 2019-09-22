Take the pledge to vote

Anushka Sharma Features in Fortune India's List of Most Powerful Women in Business

Apart from acting, Anushka Sharma is also a co-owner of the production house, Clean Slate Films and owner of her clothing brand, Nush.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Anushka Sharma Features in Fortune India's List of Most Powerful Women in Business
Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Anushka Sharma's last film at the box office may have crashed but that has in no way affected her reputation. Fortune India recently released a list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in business and the youngest on the list is Anushka Sharma on Rank 39.

Fortune India revealed that apart from being an actress, Sharma is also the owner of her own clothing line that goes by the name of Nush. It also pointed out the success of her older films. Fortune India wrote, "Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films - NH10, Phillauri, and Pari. They made around Rs. 40 crore each at the box office. Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled Bulbul and a web-series called Mai. It is also developing and producing a web-series for Amazon Prime Video"

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to do well commercially. After that, Sharma has not signed any film and has mostly been seen vacationing with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and accompanying him on tours.

