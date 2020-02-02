Anushka Sharma Feels She Was on 'Autopilot', Needed to Take a Break and Slow Down

After last appearing in Anand L Rai's Zero in 2018, Anushka Sharma has been on a Bollywood hiatus. Although she has kept herself busy with her production house Clean Slate Production and her fashion brand Nush, among other things, there is no upcoming project as of yet. The actress explained the reason in an interview with a magazine.

Talking about her break from projects she said, "I was on autopilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren't necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn't fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time."

Anushka said she needed space for personal growth. "There's never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself differently to figure out, I don't know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people."

The actress was seen in four movies in the year 2018, all of which were different genres and required her to do intense acting. The movies were Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaga and Zero.

Thus, the actress decided to put her personal life at priority. She said, "I also prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself. I worked in a different capacity – I tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand."

"I'm a curious individual. I'm not eager for acquisition. I don't have a fantasy about arriving somewhere. I challenge myself to grow with the experiences I take on. I always want to do better," Anushka concluded.

