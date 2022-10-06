Anushka Sharma Finally Finds Delhi-Style Chole Bhature For Virat Kohli

Delhiites and their love for Chole Bhature is unbeatable. Over the years, the North Indian dish has gained immense popularity across the country. If you don’t live in Delhi, then it can be a little difficult to find Delhi-style food dishes in your locality. However, it seems like celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have found the perfect restaurant that serves Delhi’s popular Chole Bhature in Mumbai.

Located in Chembur, Delhi Se offers a wide variety of Delhi street food, especially Chole Bhature. After discovering this restaurant, Anushka Sharma shared her happiness on Instagram by writing, “Today is a big day in our family. What seems like a never-ending search for Ekdum Delhi Jaise chole Bhature. I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended.”

The PK actress added she has finally given her husband “ecstatic joy” by finding out about this restaurant. She then thanked comedian Abhishek Upmanyu for posting about Delhi Se. In her post, Anushka also revealed that Virat Kohli loves to watch Chole Bhature videos in his free time.

Virat Kohli’s love for Chole Bhature is known to all. According to his wife, it is the only cheat meal that he relishes without any guilt.

Soon, Abhishek Upmanyu reposted Anushka’s story and wrote, “Dil se khushi hai in dono ke liye aur baaki Dilli-walo ke liye jo Mumbai mein hai.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was recently spotted with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika at the airport. While the paparazzi tried to take a photograph of Vamika, Anushka lashed out at the photographer.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all pumped up to make her acting comeback with Chakda ‘Xpress. She will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in this Prosit Roy directorial. Chakda ‘Xpress will be released directly on the OTT platform Netflix.

