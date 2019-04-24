English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Fires Laser Gun at Virat Kohli, His Dying Act is Simply Hilarious
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted goofing around inside a gaming arcade. The incident was captured and shared by cricketer Dale Steyn in an Instagram story.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted goofing around inside a gaming arcade. The incident was captured and shared by cricketer Dale Steyn in an Instagram story.
Loading...
Anushka Sharma is in no mood to not leave fun and games behind while she is beside her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple are often spotted hanging out together and enjoying romantic sojourns to various exotic locations. They undeniably hand out major relationship goals whenever they step out in each other's company. In a recent video that has been doing rounds on social media, Virat was seen bringing out his Bollywood melodramatic side for Anushka.
In the clip, which is seemingly shot inside a gaming arcade, the couple are seen goofing around. While Anushka is armed, as she plays laser tag, Virat presents himself as a victim and comes in between the target and his wife. His make-believe dying moments is sure to leave you in splits. The video was shared by South African cricketer and Virat's teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dale Steyn, in his Instagram story. See video here:
Anushka has not announced any new project since her last film Zero came out in November 2018. She has seemingly taken a break from the movies and is spotted by her husband's side whenever he is away on tours and travels for matches to different locations.
After being in a relationship for over four years, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding was followed by grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the clip, which is seemingly shot inside a gaming arcade, the couple are seen goofing around. While Anushka is armed, as she plays laser tag, Virat presents himself as a victim and comes in between the target and his wife. His make-believe dying moments is sure to leave you in splits. The video was shared by South African cricketer and Virat's teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dale Steyn, in his Instagram story. See video here:
@AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli goofing around - via @DaleSteyn62’s insta story #Virushka pic.twitter.com/jqknSlwgMC— Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) April 23, 2019
Anushka has not announced any new project since her last film Zero came out in November 2018. She has seemingly taken a break from the movies and is spotted by her husband's side whenever he is away on tours and travels for matches to different locations.
After being in a relationship for over four years, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding was followed by grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More
- Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma Advance to Round 2
- Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
- PUBG Mobile: Here's How to Collect Special Easter Eggs and What do They do
- Toyota Badged Baleno Premium Hatchback to be Called Glanza, Launch in June 2019 - Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results