Anushka Sharma Fires Laser Gun at Virat Kohli, His Dying Act is Simply Hilarious

Anushka Sharma is in no mood to not leave fun and games behind while she is beside her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple are often spotted hanging out together and enjoying romantic sojourns to various exotic locations. They undeniably hand out major relationship goals whenever they step out in each other's company. In a recent video that has been doing rounds on social media, Virat was seen bringing out his Bollywood melodramatic side for Anushka.In the clip, which is seemingly shot inside a gaming arcade, the couple are seen goofing around. While Anushka is armed, as she plays laser tag, Virat presents himself as a victim and comes in between the target and his wife. His make-believe dying moments is sure to leave you in splits. The video was shared by South African cricketer and Virat's teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dale Steyn, in his Instagram story. See video here:Anushka has not announced any new project since her last film Zero came out in November 2018. She has seemingly taken a break from the movies and is spotted by her husband's side whenever he is away on tours and travels for matches to different locations.After being in a relationship for over four years, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding was followed by grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.