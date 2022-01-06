Anushka Sharma Flashes Radiant Smile in Unseen Pic With Her Girl Squad from New Year's Party

Anushka Sharma welcomed 2022 with her husband, Virat Kohli, in South Africa. The couple along with their daughter Vamika has been in South Africa since last month where the Indian cricket team is on tour.

Recently, an unseen picture of the 33-year-old actress surfaced on social media where she was seen celebrating new year’s eve with the fellow wives of Indian cricket players. The picture shared by fans on Twitter shows Anushka beaming with joy along with Deepak Chahar’s fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj, Aashita Sood, partner of Mayank Agarwal, and Sanjana Ganesan who is the wife of Jasprit Bumrah. The group of ladies certainly enjoyed their new year party as they cut a three-tier cake.

Anushka had shared a picture with Virat on Instagram as the couple rang in the new year earlier this week. The actress was dressed in a black and white striped dress and posed next to Virat who wore a white t-shirt and a pair of black track pants. Anushka shared the picture on Instagram along with a caption that read, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you.”

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old cricketer also shared some snapshots from the new year’s eve celebration that took place in South Africa. Virat shared a picture with Anushka and in another picture, he was seen with his colleagues from the cricket team. The cricket team members and the staff were seen posing for a group picture as they marked the beginning of 2022. Sharing the series of images on the social media platform, Virta added in the caption, “We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity.”

Have you taken a look at the unseen pictures of Anushka from new year’s eve?

