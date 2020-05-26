Anushka Sharma Flashing a Toothless Smile in Childhood Pic with Brother is Too Adorable to Miss

Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, shared a childhood memory with elder brother Karnesh. The sibling duo looks super adorable in the time-worn photograph uploaded by Anushka to Instagram.

One can see Karnesh lovingly holds a toothless Anushka from behind, who bursts into a hearty laugh.

The Pari actress entered a heart emoji in the caption.

Lots of comments like “cute” and lovely kept appearing for the brother-sister duo in the comment box. Reacting to the picture, Karnesh Sharma wrote, “@anushkasharma the only time I looked thinner than u (heart emojis)

Earlier this month, Karnesh added an endearing post for his little sis’ birthday on his Instagram timeline. He uploaded some unseen pics with Anushka when the two were young. Karnesh wished, “Happy Happy Birthday.. Keep the kid in you alive always(sic.)”

Meanwhile, Anushka and Karnesh are currently basking in the success of of their jointly produced web-show, Paatal Lok.

Speaking to IANS, she stated both of them were inspired by the work happening around the world in the digital space.

"When we were making the show we weren't thinking of it to be the best show, we were just trying to tell a story and we just wanted to stay true to the story. Today when the show is getting appreciated on these lines it makes us feel very happy that it is being called the best show that India has ever produced." Anushka was quoted by IANS as saying.

