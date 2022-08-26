Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Bright Smile in New Pictures but Warns Not to Be Fooled by It

Anushka Sharma recently jetted off to England to prepare for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the sports drama will see the actress comeback on the big screen after her 2018 film Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. On Friday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse into her preparations. In the photos shared by her, she can be seen lying down on a field, with a cricket ball placed beside her.

The actress is wearing a white t-shirt which she paired with lavender-coloured pants. In the first two photos, she can be seen lying down while in the third photo, she flaunts her beautiful smile. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Don’t be fooled by that smile 😣😮‍💨✌️”

Earlier in the day, Anushka took to her Instagram story section to wish her brother Karnesh Ssharma on his birthday with an adorable throwback photo. In the photo, the producer can be seen holding Anushka’s daughter Vamika in his arms. The actress hid her baby’s face with a red heart emoji. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Love you.” Vamika is the actress’ daughter with her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli. They welcomed her in 2021. Chakda Xpress also marks her first film after her baby’s birth.

Anushka previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is set to release on Feb 02, 2023.

