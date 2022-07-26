Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Million-Dollar-Smile As She Drops Another Pic From Her Paris Diaries

Looks like Anushka Sharma is unable to get over her recent Paris vacation. The actress, who has been constantly treating her fans with rare glimpses from her trip has shared yet another gorgeous picture from her escapade.

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself where she was seen standing near a window, dressed in a crisp white top and smiling for the camera. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Mere saamne wali khidki mein. Paris musings.”

Her fans were quick to drop compliments on the beautiful picture. While one of them wrote, ‘How beautiful!’, another social media user commented, ‘My favourite’. The comment section of her post is flooded with red heart emojis.

Last week, Anushka had shared another picture where she was seen relishing an appetizing local breakfast that included coffee and croissants. Blending seamlessly with the Paris culture, the actress dived into the taste of a croissant in the first picture. In the next one, she posed with a wide smile by holding the coffee cup in one hand and taking a bite of the crispy croissant with another. The last lip-smacking capture was proof that Anushka just loved the taste of the authentic breakfast. “When in Paris, eat many croissants.” Even her contemporary Pareneeti Chopra humoured the NH 14 actress by commenting, “Send me some to London. Thanks and regards,” she wrote in the caption.

