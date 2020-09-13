Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Pregnancy Bump, Allu Arjun's Outing Pics Go Viral

Anushka Sharma shared a lovely picture of her self in which she cradled her baby bump by he beachside. Anushka's maternity glow is unmissable in the candid snap.

In another news, Allu Arjun was spotted on a small outing with his friends and family and his fans gathered around the star for selfies.

Also, upcoming daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is slowly casting new actors the reboot version, also set to feature Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together and mommy-to-be is glowing with joy in her latest social media picture.

While Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will bring back Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi from the previous season, actors Harsha Nagar and Sneha Jain will join the actress in the show.

Malaika Arora prays for a coronavirus vaccine to launch sooner than later or 'youth will fade away'.

Allu Arjun was recently spotted on an outing with his close ones. His rugged look and beefed up physique was what caught fans' attention the most.

Recently, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were among 25 Bollywood A-listers allegedly consuming drugs. However, central probe agency NCB has denied the claim.

