Anushka Sharma Flaunts Pregnant Belly on Magazine Cover, Virat Kohli Calls it 'Beautiful'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share her first magazine cover with a baby bump. In the picture, Anushka is seen wearing a bralette and a pair of flared pants. She is also wearing a large, cream-coloured coat.

“Capturing this for myself, for life ! @vogueindia, this was fun,” Anushka wrote alongside the magazine’s cover on Instagram.

Virat Kohli commented on the pics, writing "Beautiful," and also shared a heart emoji.

Here are some other pictures.

The actress also talked about keeping the pregnancy secret with the help of her husband, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” she told Vogue.

She also shared that she was in the middle of Bulbbul promotions when she suddenly felt unwell and nauseous. “I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother (Karnesh Sharma, co-producer), who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known.”

A few days ago, Anushka had shared a throwback photo of her thinner self sitting with her legs up on a chair and eating out of a bowl.

She had written in a hilarious caption on Instagram, "Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT."