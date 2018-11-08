Anushka Sharma: For Virat and Me, Being at Home is Like a Vacation
Anushka Sharma says because of their hectic work lives, she and husband Virat Kohli have rarely had the chance to spend time at home.
Virushka got married in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
“Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation,” she said.
However, despite their busy work schedules, the two never fail to celebrate important occasions together and express their love for each other on social media.
Both of them shared images of their at-home Diwali celebration on Wednesday. With Virat dressed in a white kurta pajama and Anushka in a beige saree, they made for a gorgeous pair.
Anushka also shared two adorable images with Virat on November 5 to wish him on his 30th birthday. In one of them, they embrace each other in a warm hug. “Thank God for his birth ❤️✨,” Anushka captioned them.
They also celebrated their first Karva Chauth together last month. “My life. My universe. ❤❤ Karvachauth ❤,” Virat captioned the image he shared.
Meanwhile, Anushka wrote, “My moon , my sun , my star , my everything
Happy karva chauth to all .”
On the professional front, Anushka will next been seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero, which is slated to release on December 21.
Until then, check out her images from the Elle photo shoot here:
View this post on Instagram
Go behind the scenes with our #November cover star and unabashed dog lover @anushkasharma! Have you got your copy yet? ♀️ . : @gourabganguli . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this video. Bailey, the chocolate-brown dog, and Ruffle, the puppy, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of their owners. . #AnushkaSharma #Bollywood #DogsOfInstagram #TheNovemberIssue
View this post on Instagram
Ten years in the spotlight, and our #November cover star @anushkasharma’s incredible talent and razor-sharp focus have rocketed her to the very top of Bollywood. In a candid interview with @rajeevmasand, the actor opens up about her journey, her thoughts on the #MeToo movement, her abiding love for dogs, and why she loves being a homebody with husband @virat.kohli. Issue hits stands on November 5. ♀️ . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 ♀️: @mrudul.pathak ♀️: @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue
View this post on Instagram
“I had a dog called Tuffy — we named him that after watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He was brown and he used to jump so high... Then Dude happened, when we were adults. Dude is a Labrador, and he was gifted to us.” @anushkasharma opens up about her love for dogs in our #November issue. Get your copy today! . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Ruffle, the puppy, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood #DogsOfInstagram
View this post on Instagram
“The #MeToo movement has empowered women to tell their stories; it has empowered them to not feel shame anymore. Your workplace should be your second safe space, after your home. When there’s no respect from your colleagues, it’s just so sad,” says @anushkasharma in ELLE’s #November issue. Have you got your copy yet? . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood
View this post on Instagram
“I got to know that a lot of animals, especially horses, donkeys and dogs, are put down when they are no longer required. It makes me so emotional. Where do they go? Especially for bigger animals like horses, it’s very difficult to get that kind of an establishment.” Read more about @anushkasharma’s views on animal welfare in ELLE’s #November issue. On stands today! . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Bailey, an adopted stray, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood #DogsOfInstagram
View this post on Instagram
“Marriage doesn’t feel different. @virat.kohli and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation,” says @anushkasharma. Have you got your #November issue? . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Bailey, an adopted stray, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood #DogsOfInstagram
View this post on Instagram
“I didn’t grow up dreaming to become an actor. It seemed extremely improbable that I would make a mark here, because I was growing up in Bangalore. In a way, people there were a little snooty towards Hindi films, and my friends and I were too,” reveals @anushkasharma. Find out which actor inspired her to become one in ELLE’s #November issue. Get your copy now. . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Ruffle, the puppy, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Gives First Glimpse of Foldable Phone: Everything You Need to Know
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
- Facebook Will Let You Unsend Messages on Messenger, Within 10 Minutes of Sending it
- Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Shop for Me, Reveals Saif Ali Khan
- Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment