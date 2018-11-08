Anushka Sharma: For Virat and Me, Being at Home is Like a Vacation

Anushka Sharma, who features on the cover of Elle’s November issue, says she and husband Virat Kohli have rarely had the chance to spend time together in their new conjugal home.“Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation,” she said.However, despite their busy work schedules, the two never fail to celebrate important occasions together and express their love for each other on social media.Both of them shared images of their at-home Diwali celebration on Wednesday. With Virat dressed in a white kurta pajama and Anushka in a beige saree, they made for a gorgeous pair.Anushka also shared two adorable images with Virat on November 5 to wish him on his 30th birthday. In one of them, they embrace each other in a warm hug. “Thank God for his birth ❤️✨,” Anushka captioned them.They also celebrated their first Karva Chauth together last month. “My life. My universe. ❤❤ Karvachauth ❤,” Virat captioned the image he shared.Meanwhile, Anushka wrote, “My moon , my sun , my star , my everythingHappy karva chauth to all .”On the professional front, Anushka will next been seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero, which is slated to release on December 21.Until then, check out her images from the Elle photo shoot here: