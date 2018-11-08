GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anushka Sharma: For Virat and Me, Being at Home is Like a Vacation

Anushka Sharma says because of their hectic work lives, she and husband Virat Kohli have rarely had the chance to spend time at home.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
Virushka got married in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
Anushka Sharma, who features on the cover of Elle’s November issue, says she and husband Virat Kohli have rarely had the chance to spend time together in their new conjugal home.

“Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation,” she said.

However, despite their busy work schedules, the two never fail to celebrate important occasions together and express their love for each other on social media.

Both of them shared images of their at-home Diwali celebration on Wednesday. With Virat dressed in a white kurta pajama and Anushka in a beige saree, they made for a gorgeous pair.



Anushka also shared two adorable images with Virat on November 5 to wish him on his 30th birthday. In one of them, they embrace each other in a warm hug. “Thank God for his birth ❤️✨,” Anushka captioned them.

View this post on Instagram

Thank God for his birth ❤️✨

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



They also celebrated their first Karva Chauth together last month. “My life. My universe. ❤❤ Karvachauth ❤,” Virat captioned the image he shared.

View this post on Instagram

My life. My universe. ❤❤ Karvachauth ❤

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Meanwhile, Anushka wrote, “My moon , my sun , my star , my everything
Happy karva chauth to all .”



On the professional front, Anushka will next been seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero, which is slated to release on December 21.

Until then, check out her images from the Elle photo shoot here:





View this post on Instagram

“I had a dog called Tuffy — we named him that after watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He was brown and he used to jump so high... Then Dude happened, when we were adults. Dude is a Labrador, and he was gifted to us.” @anushkasharma opens up about her love for dogs in our #November issue. Get your copy today! . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Ruffle, the puppy, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood #DogsOfInstagram

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on





View this post on Instagram

“I got to know that a lot of animals, especially horses, donkeys and dogs, are put down when they are no longer required. It makes me so emotional. Where do they go? Especially for bigger animals like horses, it’s very difficult to get that kind of an establishment.” Read more about @anushkasharma’s views on animal welfare in ELLE’s #November issue. On stands today! . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Bailey, an adopted stray, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood #DogsOfInstagram

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on



View this post on Instagram

“Marriage doesn’t feel different. @virat.kohli and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation,” says @anushkasharma. Have you got your #November issue? . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Bailey, an adopted stray, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood #DogsOfInstagram

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on



View this post on Instagram

“I didn’t grow up dreaming to become an actor. It seemed extremely improbable that I would make a mark here, because I was growing up in Bangalore. In a way, people there were a little snooty towards Hindi films, and my friends and I were too,” reveals @anushkasharma. Find out which actor inspired her to become one in ELLE’s #November issue. Get your copy now. . : @prasadnaaik : @rahulvijay1988 : @mrudul.pathak : @yiannitsapatori/ @fazemanagement : @puneetbsaini Assisted by: @akshitas11, @divyagursahani, @kavishaa_k (styling) : @rajeevmasand . Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this cover. Ruffle, the puppy, participated in this shoot with the full knowledge and cooperation of her owners. . #AnushkaSharma #TheNovemberIssue #Bollywood

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on



