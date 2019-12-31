Anushka Sharma Gears Up to Usher 2020 in Latest Pic as She Holidays with Hubby Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular and beloved celebrity couples. The two are enjoying the holiday season in the snowy town of Gstaad, Switzerland and both, Anushka and Virat are treating their fans by sharing glimpses from their vacation.

On the last day on the decade, the Zero actress has shared a picture where she can be seen chilling on the streets of Switzerland. Clad in a yellow jacket, black pants, boots, and a woollen beanie cap, Anushka can be seen looking at something. The caption reads, "Gazing at 2020"

Recently, the love birds had bumped into actor Varun Dhawan and his ladylove, Natasha Dalaal. Sharing a picture of all four Anushka wrote, “Hello frands.” Her Sui Dhaaga co-star, Varun Dhawan reposted the picture along with the caption, “mountain ke dost.”

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Zero directed by Aanand L Rai and is yet to announce her next project.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.