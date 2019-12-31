Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anushka Sharma Gears Up to Usher 2020 in Latest Pic as She Holidays with Hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying the holiday season in the snowy town of Gstaad, Switzerland and both are treating their fans by sharing glimpses from their vacation.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anushka Sharma Gears Up to Usher 2020 in Latest Pic as She Holidays with Hubby Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying the holiday season in the snowy town of Gstaad, Switzerland and both are treating their fans by sharing glimpses from their vacation.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular and beloved celebrity couples. The two are enjoying the holiday season in the snowy town of Gstaad, Switzerland and both, Anushka and Virat are treating their fans by sharing glimpses from their vacation.

On the last day on the decade, the Zero actress has shared a picture where she can be seen chilling on the streets of Switzerland. Clad in a yellow jacket, black pants, boots, and a woollen beanie cap, Anushka can be seen looking at something. The caption reads, "Gazing at 2020"

Recently, the love birds had bumped into actor Varun Dhawan and his ladylove, Natasha Dalaal. Sharing a picture of all four Anushka wrote, “Hello frands.” Her Sui Dhaaga co-star, Varun Dhawan reposted the picture along with the caption, “mountain ke dost.”

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Zero directed by Aanand L Rai and is yet to announce her next project.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram