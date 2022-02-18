Anushka Sharma Gets Clicked Training in Mumbai Cricket Ground for Netflix Film Chakda Xpress; Pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming flick Chakda ‘Xpress. The movie that is based on the decorated woman fast bowler of India, Jhulan Goswami , will see Anushka transforming into Jhulan. For stepping into the shoes of the decorated Indian fast bowler, Anushka Sharma visited a cricket field for some practice on Friday.

The 33-year-old actress was snapped by the paparazzi warming up at a field before she could start learning the ropes. Anushka was seen in athletic avatar, as she donned an orange t-shirt and black jogger pants. She rounded off her look with blue sports shoes. With her hair tied in a bun, the actress had a black NY cap on, as she stretched after hitting the field. Ever since the paparazzi shared the pictures online, scores of fans showered praised on the actress by dropping heart and fire emoticons.

While some praised the actress, others said that she looks unrecognisable. One fan wrote, “Well, I don’t recognise her,” while another chimed in writing “Pehchan main nahi aa rahi ( I can’t recognise her).”

See the pics below:

Chakda Xpress is set to stream on Netflix. Speaking about associating with the film, Anushka wrote in the Instagram post: “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

The cricket-themed film marks Anushka’s first film in three years. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, which was released in 2018. Though she hadn’t faced the camera, Anushka was actively involved in her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Under the banner, Anushka backed the hit Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix drama Bulbbul. She is also backing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala.

