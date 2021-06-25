Anushka Sharma Gets New Haircut, See Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to share some pictures of herself flaunting new haircut. Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

Anushka wrote in the caption, “When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB. And @sonamkapoor for connecting us (sic)."

Anushka earlier has resumed shooting work in April. The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Kaneda, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen on silver screen in the film Zero in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She produced the projects Paatal Lok and Bulbbul for OTT last year.

Anushka recently shared that the Covid fundraiser she started with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had raised Rs 11,39,11,820.

Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India.

(With IANS inputs)

