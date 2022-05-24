Anushka Sharma Flaunts Tanned Face After Chakda ‘Xpress Training Session; Virat Kohli Is All Hearts

Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress. In the movie, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star will be essaying the role of an Indian women cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Ever since the announcement of the film was made, Anushka has been treating her fans to intriguing glimpses of her training sessions, leaving them super excited about the film. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie of her tanned self, after she had her training session in the field.

In the photograph, we see Anushka, flaunting the tan on her face as she smiles at the camera and clicks a selfie. We see the actress donning a loosely fitted black top with a floral print, as the actress smiles. With her luscious locks open, Anushka looks pretty in the make-up free look.

Taking to the captions, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wrote, “‘Tan’ on ten 🌞.”

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the star.

Anushka’s husband and cricketer was among the first to comment on the post. He dropped a heart-shaped eyes emoticon, “😍.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu too was left impressed with the actress’ tan and dropped a heart emoticon in the comments.

On the personal front, in January 2021, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter and named her Vamika. Anushka is a doting mom to her little one and she knows how to maintain the balance between her work life and personal life.

In her previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress spoke about the person who brings her undiluted happiness is the apple of her eye Vamika. The Sultan actress said, “When my daughter tries to make me laugh. And when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over, to make me laugh again. She’s so young and tries so hard..And when I begin laughing, she enjoys it tremendously..this simple act really touches me.”

Speaking about her film Chakda Xpress’, it marks Anushka’s comeback to the screen after embracing motherhood. Her last screen outing was Zero, which was released in 2018. Talking about the film, the actor in one of her social media posts mentioned how Chakda Xpress is a “really special film” because it is a story of “tremendous sacrifice”.

