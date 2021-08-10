Anushka Sharma Gives a Glimpse of Her Hotel Room in London, Daughter Vamika Gets a Shoutout

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika is currently in London accompanying her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. She has been updating her fans with several pictures from London, including her outing session with Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty. Now the actress has shared a glimpse of her hotel room in London on her Instagram stories. The picture sees a green balloon with the words ‘welcome back dear Vamika’ written on it. The balloon is tied to an adorable soft toy seated on a couch.

Take a look at it:

Last month, the couple celebrate six months of their daughter with an intimate family picnic. Sharing the pictures, Anushka had written, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three".

Anushka had also shared a monochromatic picture clicked by Athiya who is also in London to accompany her rumoured boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also produced the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul via her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She has two projects in the pipeline as a producer, Netflix series Mai and Anvita Dutt’s Qala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here