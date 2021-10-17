Anushka Sharma Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Love in the Time of Bubble Life' With Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh Reacts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi might be staying apart as they are in quarantine but that hasn’t stopped the actress from expressing her love for her cricketer husband. Anushka’s witty and goofy side is known to all and recently, she dedicated a love-filled post to Kolhi. She shared a couple of pictures where he is seen standing on a balcony opposite her, and another picture, he waves at her from their lawn below. Virat was away for the IPL matches and now the cricketer will lead Team India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life 💭 #OhWell , you get the point !"

Anushka’s friend and industry colleague Ranveer Singh reacted to the post and wrote, “Kya , yaar 😅😂😍"

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January. A couple of days back, Anushka had dropped an adorable photo with her daughter. Right after her birth, the couple had asked the media not to publish her photos and had decided not to put her under the limelight till she is old enough to understand social media. This is why neither Anushka nor Virat exposes her face in their photos. Sharing just glimpse of her, she had written, “Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika ❤️ Happy Ashtami ❤️"

Earlier, it was revealed that the name vamika signifies Goddess Durga and her picture during Navratri is a symbolic gesture on behalf of Anushka.

Earlier this month, Anushka also resumed shoot work after accompanying Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika during his cricket tournaments. Since has been shooting for various brand commitments since then and is snapped often by the paparazzi. Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. It is speculated that she will amke her acting comeback with Jhulan Goswami biopic.

