Anushka Sharma Gives a Glimpse of Her Mouth-Watering 'Healthy Treats' at London Park, See Pic

Anushka Sharma recently jetted off to London with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli ahead of the ODI series against England. The 34-year-old actress who is quite active on her Instagram treated her fans with yet another glimpse from the foreign land. She dropped a picture of her recent outing in a London park on Tuesday where she was seen relishing some delicious ‘treats’.

Enjoying her time in the park, Anushka shared a picture of a box full of confectionery items including doughnuts, pastries, and other sumptuous treats featuring strawberries and icing. Sharing the picture of the box, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress wrote, “Healthy treats in the park.”

Anushka, who gave birth to her first child last year, is now gearing up to make her comeback in movies with Chakda Xpress. She has been keeping her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her shootings. The shooting for the film began last month. Anushka had shared a video from the sets of the film and had mentioned in the caption, “Back to where I belong.”

Anushka will essay the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and narrate her life story in Chakda Xpress. The movie is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, a production company founded by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

In a previous Instagram post, Anushka gave a glimpse into her Maldives vacation with daughter Vamika and husband Virat. The family of three enjoyed the pristine sandy beaches of the tropical location. In an Instagram Reel shared by Anushka, the actress was seen taking Vamika out on a cycling trip. “Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back!” she had written along with the post.

The actress' upcoming movie Chakda Express is directed by Prosit Roy and is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

