Anushka Sharma Gives a Shoutout to 'Legendary' Shah Rukh Khan as She Shares His Old Video With Brad Pitt

Anushka Sharma stepped into Bollywood with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. While the fans had loved their chemistry in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, she got to share the screen space with King Khan again in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Jab Harry Met Sejal. Thus, it’s natural for the NH 10 actress to be a passionate fan of the legendary actor. On that note, Anushka Sharma shared a clip on her Instagram stories which featured a past interaction of SRK with the Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

On Sunday, the talented actress took to her Instagram handle and reposted a clip of Shah Rukh Khan where he talks about acing all the dance numbers that come his way. She captioned her story with “Legendary…SRK(with a purple heart)". In the 2017 interaction, Brad Pitt asked King Khan the most intriguing question and the Ra One actor’s response to that was, “Many years ago when I started in 1995… we released a film called Baazigar and that was the first time they had a dance number for me, a set piece with a lot of dances. So, I went for rehearsals. I went for four days. Day and night, at 4 in the morning for a 2 pm shift. And I thought I will kill it because in the song I had done before, I was miserable at on the sets. I was pathetic. Then I came back after 4 days and I was exactly at the same level of misery."

He had also added, “So 20 years back I decided never to rehearse. As soon as I come on the sets, I request the choreographer and I start touching their feet. There’s a style that is kind of famous now. When I put my arms out and I do nothing. I just put my arms out. Whenever anything goes wrong in dancing or there’s a complicated step, lock and pop, I just do this." SRK then proceeds to showcase his signature style which had tickled Brad Pitt’s bones.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback this year with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for Chakda Xpress. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the same. The actress also had a cameo appearance in Triptii Dimri’s ‘Qala’, where she essayed the role of a yesteryear actress. Her cameo and the film were widely loved by fans and critics alike.

Read all the Latest Movies News here