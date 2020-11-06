Anushka Sharma Gives an Affectionate Kiss to Virat Kohli in These Adorable Pics

The ever-adorable couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's PDA has taken over the Internet and fans stop gushing over their new pics. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a sweet picture of herself kissing her cricketer husband on the cheek. In another photo, Virat is seen hugging Anushka, who is currently pregnant with her first baby.

Not only fans but celebs are loving these super mushy pics of 'Virushka'. Showering the-soon-to-be-parents with love, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy and Tahira Kashyap among others commented on the post. Take a look at their adorable pics:

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held. Recently, Virat rang in his 32nd birthday with wife Anushka and his IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates in Dubai.

A video from Virat's birthday bash has made its way on social media. In the clip, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Anushka can be seen feeding Virat his birthday cake as he plants a kiss on her forehead and hugs her. Check out the video:

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.