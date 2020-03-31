Anushka Sharma Gives Fans a Sneak Peek into Her Current Playlist

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is exploring all possibilities to enjoy her time indoors amid the pan-India lockdown. The PK actress recently treated her fans with her present-day musical entertainment via her Instagram upload.

The Pari star shared her personal compilation of songs which included a mix of pop, rock, hard metal and hip-hop.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Anushka has been getting in touch with her fans via social media and sharing solutions on dealing with life in these times.

In a tweet on Monday, she pledged a donation to PM-CARES initiative and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra jointly with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

“Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” her tweet read.

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

Earlier, the Sui Dhaaga actress explored a new skill set as she donned the role of a hair-stylist and gave a new look to the Indian cricket team captain.

In a video shared by both the celebrities, Virat said, “This is what quarantine does to you.” In the video, we see Anushka with a pair of scissors thinking about what haircut to give her husband.

Virat added, “You allow things like this to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors.”

Surprisingly, Anushka is actually good at it and gets Virat’s nod. “Can you see this gradual fade! Ummm... nice!” he wrote. Anushka claimed it was a new look she created.





Follow @News18Movies for more