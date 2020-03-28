Anushka Sharma Gives Haircut to Virat Kohli With Kitchen Scissors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

India’s power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is winning the internet while social distancing during the nation-wide lockdown. Anushka, it seems, has discovered an exciting skill set as she donned the role of a hair-stylist and gave a new look to the Indian Cricket captain.

In the video that Anushka and Virat have shared, Virat is seen saying, “This is what quarantine does to you,” and we see Anushka with a pair of scissors thinking about what haircut to give her husband. Virat further added, “You allow things like this to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors.”

Turns out, Anushka is actually good at this craft and gets Virat’s nod of approval as he exclaims, “Can you see this gradual fade! Ummm... nice!” And, Anushka claims, saying, “It’s a new look I have created.”

Further showering praises on Anushka for the haircut, Virat says, “Guys just see! It’s very good Beautiful haircut by my wife!”

Earlier in the day, Virat shared a video requesting people understand the seriousness of the situation. He wrote, Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown beginning March 25 in order to curb the deadly pandemic of coronavirus. In Indian, the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 20 people and more than 800 people have been infected with the virus.