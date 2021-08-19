Anushka Sharma Goes on Lunch Date With Virat Kohli After India's Memorable Victory at Lord's

Anushka Sharma went on a lunch date with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli after Team India beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday.

The couple enjoyed a meal at Tendril Restaurant in London. The restaurant’s Instagram handle shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with the Chef and captioned it: “When @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma visit for lunch. So glad you enjoyed!"

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty couldn’t hold their happiness as India took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series against England at Lord’s. Both of them congratulated the team after the big win on social media.

Anushka, who was glued to her television screen in the last few overs of the match, shared a photo of her TV set with the match playing on it and wrote, “Too interesting”. A few moments later, the actor shared a picture of her husband Virat Kohli celebrating the win with his teammates and captioned it, “Yessss!!!”. Finally, she wrote, “What a win! What a team!”

Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul, also seemed excited as the Indian cricket team registered a win at Lord’s. Earlier too the actor had cheered for KL Rahul as he scored a century on the first day of the Test match.

Anushka and Virat have been stationed in the UK for several weeks. While Virat is there for India’s ongoing cricket series with England, Anushka is simply spending some quality time with him and their daughter Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

