Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims

In the Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Sunitha Krishnan, a social activist who has rescued children and girls from sex trafficking, participated. Anushka Sharma tweeted to praise her work.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims
In the Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Sunitha Krishnan, a social activist who has rescued children and girls from sex trafficking, participated. Anushka Sharma tweeted to praise her work.

Actress Anushka Sharma sang praises of social activist Sunitha Krishnan for her "incredible work" in rescuing women and girls from sex trafficking.

"The incidents and the dirty realities that a crusader like @sunita_krishnan brought to light on the 'KBC' episode are so shocking and hurtful. She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking," Anushka tweeted after watching the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode that featured Sunitha.

"We are grateful that people like her exist in this world. And kudos to 'KBC' for highlighting such amazing people on the show. @SrBachchan," added the actress.

The Karamveer Special episode had Sunitha on the hot seat of the show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sunitha, who fights her way against sex trafficking, is a victim herself who was allegedly gang-raped by 8 men in her early years as a teen. The youngest child she saved from this nightmare was a three and half-year-old girl. Amitabh was left speechless when he heard about such incidents.

"When I felt that there is an urgent need to help these victims, we created our own community of women named Prajwala which aims to contribute towards uplifting these girls. I am obliged to 'KBC' and Mr. Bachchan for giving us a platform where we can fearlessly talk about our journey with the world," Sunitha said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram