Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims
In the Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Sunitha Krishnan, a social activist who has rescued children and girls from sex trafficking, participated. Anushka Sharma tweeted to praise her work.
Actress Anushka Sharma sang praises of social activist Sunitha Krishnan for her "incredible work" in rescuing women and girls from sex trafficking.
"The incidents and the dirty realities that a crusader like @sunita_krishnan brought to light on the 'KBC' episode are so shocking and hurtful. She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking," Anushka tweeted after watching the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode that featured Sunitha.
"We are grateful that people like her exist in this world. And kudos to 'KBC' for highlighting such amazing people on the show. @SrBachchan," added the actress.
The Karamveer Special episode had Sunitha on the hot seat of the show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Sunitha, who fights her way against sex trafficking, is a victim herself who was allegedly gang-raped by 8 men in her early years as a teen. The youngest child she saved from this nightmare was a three and half-year-old girl. Amitabh was left speechless when he heard about such incidents.
"When I felt that there is an urgent need to help these victims, we created our own community of women named Prajwala which aims to contribute towards uplifting these girls. I am obliged to 'KBC' and Mr. Bachchan for giving us a platform where we can fearlessly talk about our journey with the world," Sunitha said.
